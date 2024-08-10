Someone Prank Called Cooper DeJean on Draft Night Saying the Packers Selected Him
Surrounded by family and friends, former star Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean was preparing for life-changing news during the 2024 NFL draft in April, waiting for commissioner Roger Goodell to call his name on stage in Detroit.
At one point before the Philadelphia Eagles were on the clock with the No. 40 pick in the second round, DeJean's phone rang. He answered, believing it was an NFL executive to tell him which team just selected him. But DeJean quickly realized it was a prank call.
"To who?" DeJean said on the phone. "I appreciate you. Who is this? ... It's a prank; it's a prank."
DeJean's family erupted in gasps and laughter once the 21-year-old realized it was just a cruel prank. The caller had pretended to be a member of the Green Bay Packers' front office.
If the prank caller got ahold of DeJean when the Packers were on the clock, it would've been with the No. 25 pick in the first round when Green Bay selected Arizona offensive tackle Jordan Morgan.
After not being selected during the first night of the draft, DeJean actually received that life-changing phone call the following day when the Eagles picked him at No. 40 in the second round.
DeJean began training camp on the non-football injury list with a hamstring injury suffered during offseason training. He still is expected to contribute to the Eagles' secondary this season, a unit that surrendered the second-most passing yards per game (252.7) in 2023.