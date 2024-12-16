Spencer Rattler Explains Saints’ Ill-Fated Two-Point Decision
The New Orleans Saints almost pulled off quite a comeback on Sunday.
After trailing the Washington Commanders 17-0 in the second half, the Saints marched all the way back to force a dramatic ending.
Down 20-13, backup to the backup Spencer Rattler led the Saints down the field and with the help of a few extra seconds, connected with tight end Foster Moreau for a touchdown as the clock hit triple zeroes.
The touchdown put the score at 20-19, and posed a tough question to the Saints—kick the extra point and play for overtime, or go for two and the win? Rattler and the Saints’ offense pushed the team to go for two. Unfortunately, the play came up short, with Rattler unable to find an open receiver in the end zone.
After the game, Rattler addressed the team’s decision to go for two.
“We knew before the drive. We wanted to go down there and win the game. I think that’s the mindset our whole team had,” Rattler said. “I’m proud of the team—nobody flinched that whole game. Coming out of halftime, nobody flinched. We believed that we could come out and win the game. We were an inch away. Gotta be proud of that.”
Rattler and the Saints’ decision to go for the win stemmed from solid logic. Heading into Sunday, New Orleans had just a 1% chance of reaching the postseason. Going up against a superior foe, in front of your home crowd, having just climbed back from a 17-point hole, there is really not much to lose in putting it all on the line for one more play.
Whlie it didn’t work out for the Saints this time around, Rattler’s attitude towards the decision and the team’s performance can be seen as a small victory in a year that the Saints have been in desperate need of them.