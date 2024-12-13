How Rams' Win Over 49ers on 'TNF' Impacts NFL Playoff Picture
It wasn't pretty, but the Los Angeles Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers 12–6 on Thursday night at Levi's Stadium.
Both offenses struggled in Santa Clara, Calif. Matthew Stafford had just 23 passing yards in the first half, and 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy finished with a 45.4 passer rating. In the midst of pouring rain, the two teams combined for six field goals and 13 punts.
According to NFL.com, the Rams, who improved to 8–6 with the win, now have a 50% chance to make the playoffs. They currently sit in the No. 8 spot in the NFC—just a half-game behind the 8–5 Washington Commanders, who currently hold the No. 7 seed—the third and final NFC wild-card spot. Washington will visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, where they will hope to hold their current playoff position.
The reigning NFC champion 49ers would've had a 11% chance to make the playoffs if they pulled out a prime-time win Thursday night, but after dropping to 6–8, NFL.com gives them less than a 1% chance to play postseason football.
The NFC West is still far from settled. The Seattle Seahawks (8–5), who hold a half-game lead over the Rams in the division, will host the Green Bay Packers at Lumen Field on Sunday Night Football this weekend. The Seahawks and Rams are set to clash once again in Week 18 in a game that could crown a division champion.
Following the Rams' win Thursday night, here's how the NFL playoff picture looks heading into the weekend (Note: teams with clinched playoff berths are in bold, and all playoff odds are provided by NFL.com):
NFC Playoff Picture
SEED
TEAM
PLAYOFF %
1
Lions (12–1)
100%
2
Eagles (11–2)
100%
3
Seahawks (8–5)
63%
4
Buccaneers (7–6)
72%
5
Vikings (11–2)
99%
6
Packers (9–4)
99%
7
Commanders (8–5)
78%
---
---
---
8
Rams (8–6)
50%
9
Falcons (6–7)
39%
10
Cardinals (6–7)
8%
11
49ers (6–8)
1%
12
Saints (5–8)
1%
13
Cowboys (5–8)
1%
14
Bears (4–9)
1%
15
Panthers (3–10)
1%
---
ELIMINATED
---
16
Giants (2–11)
0%
AFC Playoff Picture
SEED
TEAM
PLAYOFF %
1
Chiefs (12–1)
100%
2
Bills (10–3)
100%
3
Steelers (10–3)
99%
4
Texans (8–5)
96%
5
Ravens (8–5)
97%
6
Chargers (8–5)
89%
7
Broncos (8–5)
73%
---
---
---
8
Colts (6–7)
25%
9
Dolphins (6–7)
16%
10
Bengals (5–8)
3%
---
ELIMINATED
---
11
Browns (3–10)
0%
12
Jaguars (3–10)
0%
13
Jets (3–10)
0%
14
Titans (3–10)
0%
15
Patriots (3–10)
0%
16
Raiders (2–11)
0%