Spencer Rattler Got Absolutely Flattened After Throwing Disastrous Pick-Six vs. Bucs
The Buccaneers struck first in their clash against the Saints on Sunday, thanks to a huge play on defense from Anthony Nelson, who intercepted an errant pass from Spencer Rattler and took it to the house for six points.
Deep in their own territory, Rattler attempted to roll out and fire a pass towards the sideline, but Nelson was ready and deftly leapt into the air to intercept the ball on the 6-yard line. From there, he only had Rattler to beat before reaching the end zone, and rather than try to side-step the quarterback, he opted to lower the shoulder and run right through him.
Rattler's attempt at a tackle was a feeble one, as he was steamrolled by Nelson who then waltzed into the end zone while raising his arm in celebration.
That's certainly a play Rattler will want to forget sooner than later.
That pass was just one of three incompletions from Rattler in the first half. New Orleans kicked a late field goal to go into halftime down 7–3. Rattler's pick was a costly one, as it led to the game's lone touchdown before halftime. It was his fifth interception of the season, and his fourth in the last two weeks.