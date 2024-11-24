Spencer Shrader States the Obvious When Asked Why He Chose Chiefs Over Jets
The Kansas City Chiefs have developed a nasty habit of winning one-score games this season, the most recent example taking place on the road in a 30-27 nail-biting victory over the Carolina Panthers.
With the game tied 27-27, Patrick Mahomes used his legs to get the Chiefs in field goal territory for the game-winning kick, and newly signed kicker Spencer Shrader took care of the rest.
Shrader, who went 3-for-3 on field goal tries on Sunday, including his game-winning 31-yarder, got his first taste of the inevitable stress that comes with a clutch game-ending kick, especially for a winning franchise like Kansas City.
The 25-year-old kicker was asked in the postgame presser why he chose the Chiefs over his former team, the New York Jets, from which he was plucked from the practice squad. Shrader gave a rather simple answer:
“I wanted to be around an elite staff, elite players, everyone is very on top of things here… I’m gaining value just by being a part of this place, being a part of this organization,” Shrader said, via Charles Goldman.
Shrader’s words come as no surprise given the recent leaks and general chaos coming out of the Jets’ organization amid New York’s disappointing 3-8 season. The difference between the two AFC teams is like night and day, with Kansas City coming away with its 10th win of the season under the steady leadership of coach Andy Reid and Mahomes.
Shrader was signed by the Chiefs in the wake of Harrison Butker’s knee injury and will fill in for Butker for at least the next three weeks.