Stan Kroenke, Los Angeles Rams

Learn about Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke, including how he made his wealth, his education and more.

July 18, 2018

LOS ANGELES RAMS | STAN KROENKE | CHAIRMAN, OWNER | AGE: 70

Education: University of Missouri

How They Acquired the Franchise: Enos Stanley Kroenke came on as a minority owner of the Rams when they moved to St. Louis in 1995. In 2010, he purchased the majority share of the team from Chip Rosenbloom and Lucia Rodriguez, paying $450 million on a $750 million franchise valuation.

In ‘16, Kroenke won approval from the NFL to move the Rams from St. Louis to L.A., a move which reportedly doubled the franchise valuation.

Net Worth: $8.3 billion (per Forbes in 2018)

Franchise Valuation: $3 billion (per Forbes in 2017)

How They Made Their Money: Kroenke is a real estate mogul with substantial commercial holdings. In addition to the Rams, he also has interests in the Colorado Rapids (MLS) and Colorado Mammoth (MLL)—he had to cede his ownership stake in the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche in order to buy a majority stake in the Rams—as well as a stake in Arsenal Holdings, the publicly traded operator of the Arsenal football club.

In the Owner’s Words: “When you look at where we are focused as a league,” Kroenke said in 2016, “Rams are playing the Giants in London this season, Arsenal is playing over here and the NBA is playing games in London. The upshot is that sports is so global … and that’s where I think people are focusing for growth. Los Angeles is so important to NFL—some people call it gateway to South America and Asia.”

Political Donations: Kroenke has been generous to both sides of the aisle. In 2016 and early ’17, he donated $100K to the Hillary Victory Fund (a joint fundraising committee benefitting the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign, the Democratic National Committee and 33 state Democratic committees) and $1M to the Trump inauguration.

NFL Committees: Media Committee, NFL Network Committee.

Next in Line: Kroenke’s son, Josh, is already the president of the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche, and is widely seen as the heir to Stan’s sports empire.

• Click here to read The MMQB’s Complete NFL Owner’s Guide

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)