Steelers LB Alex Highsmith Re-Aggravates Ankle Injury, Doubtful to Return to Game

The Pittsburgh defensive star left Sunday's contest vs. the Seahawks in the first half.

Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith left Sunday's game early with an ankle injury.
Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith left Sunday's game early with an ankle injury.
The Steelers really didn't need another defensive player to be injured on Sunday. Unfortunately for Pittsburgh fans, linebacker Alex Highsmith left the team's Week 2 game vs. the Seahawks in the first half with an ankle injury and was first doubtful to return, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. During halftime, Pittsburgh announced Highsmith is out for the remainder of the game.

Highsmith injured his ankle during Friday's practice, and he appeared to re-aggravate the injury on Sunday. There will likely be more information released about Highsmith's injury moving forward after the game on Sunday.

On the same play, Steelers defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk also suffered an ankle injury and left the field.

The Steelers were already playing without cornerback Joey Porter Jr., safety DeShon Elliot and defensive tackle Derrick Harmon. Another star defender being out is definitely not what the Steelers needed.

