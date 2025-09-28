Steelers Backup QB Skylar Thompson Sustained Minor Injuries in Ireland Robbery
Steelers third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson is already on the injured reserve list with a hamstring issue, but he suffered additional minor injuries ahead of the team's Ireland matchup vs. the Vikings after he was robbed in Dublin.
On Friday, Thompson was jumped and robbed by people in Dublin while he was walking on the street. It's unknown what injuries he sustained in the incident.
Additionally, the Steelers are trying to learn more about the incident. What a scary situation.
“We are aware of a situation involving Skylar Thompson on Friday night in Dublin,” Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said in a statement. “We will have no further comment at this time as we are working with NFL security to gather more information regarding the incident.”
Thompson will remain on the sidelines on Sunday in Croke Park since he was already on the IR heading into the Week 4 matchup.