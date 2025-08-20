Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger Reveals Key to Aaron Rodgers’s Success in 2025
Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger is sounding pretty high on new team quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the moment. Especially if this one facet of the game consistently goes right.
Speaking on an episode of his Footbahlin podcast released Wednesday, Roethlisberger, who attended the team's joint practice with the Buccaneers last week, spoke effusively of Rodgers and his connection with superstar receiver D.K. Metcalf, which he called "something special."
But he made sure to note his big concern regarding Rodgers's success this season, which is: "Can Aaron have enough time to throw the ball?"
"And that's not a knock on the line, that's just a question I'm gonna ask," the former QB continued. "Because if he can have the time to throw the ball, you're going to see some crazy stuff happen. ... We've always talked about the question of the o-line, but it always is [a question]. You're only going to be as good as your o-line is. If they can give Aaron time, watch out."
Watch that below starting around 17:00.
In other words, Rodgers's success this season is contingent upon how well the offensive line, currently ranked No. 21 in the league at Pro Football Focus, plays.
Roethlisberger has a point. The Steelers' offensive line hasn't been great for a few seasons now, which doesn't necessarily bode well for an older quarterback. If his protection gives him enough time to find a target, and helps him avoid a sack, things could be good. If the opposite is true, well ... there's always next year.