Steelers' Cam Heyward Calls Out Reporter Over OTA Report
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward will not be spotted at organized team activities this week. The All-Pro defensive tackle's contract will expire after this upcoming season and he wants an extension. How this was communicated to the organization has become a contentious point between Heyward and reporter Gerry Dulac, who covers the Steelers for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
The public first learned of Heyward's intent to skip OTAs as part of contract negotiations from the man himself; Heyward addressed the situation on the May 16 episode of his podcast, "Not Just Football." On Tuesday, Dulac opined on the issue for the Post-Gazette and reported Heyward "did not tell the Steelers about his threat to skip OTAs, preferring to announce it on his podcast."
This did not sit well with Heyward, who tweeted at Dulac on his X account calling the report a "bold face lie."
Heyward is obviously quite unhappy with the implication that he would prioritize podcast attention over informing his longtime employer of what he plans to do. Dulac's story was updated to reflect that Heyward disagreed with that detail but it remains in the story.
Heyward, 35, said he would like to play in the NFL for three more seasons and aims to secure a contract that reflects that desire. Pittsburgh would surely love for him to retire a Steeler after his 13 years and counting of excellent play in black and yellow.
The two sides have plenty of time to come to an agreement, as the Steelers kick off their 2024 season against the Atlanta Falcons on September 8.