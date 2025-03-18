Steelers' Cameron Heyward Is Tired of Waiting for Aaron Rodgers to Make a Decision
The Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback situation remains in limbo as the franchise, which has expressed interest in four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, waits for the superstar signal-caller's decision. Pittsburgh has agreed to contract terms—and a reunion—with Mason Rudolph, but the club is still in search of its next starter. Will it be Rodgers? A return for Russell Wilson? Someone else?
There is much uncertainty and Steelers star Cameron Heyward is tired of it.
During the latest episode of his podcast, Not Just Football, Heyward said he just wants the situation to be resolved already, one way or another.
"I want to play football," Heyward said exasperatedly. "I'm tired of talking about the quarterback situation. I'd rather have it done. I don't know what ends up happening."
Heyward, after letting out a loud sigh, said he was ready to move on from free agency. Co-host Hayden Walsh then asked Heyward if he would go on a darkness retreat if it meant Rodgers would come to Pittsburgh.
"I ain’t doing that darkness retreat. I don’t need any of that crap," Heyward said. “Either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don’t. That’s simple, that’s the pitch. If you want me to recruit, that’s the recruiting pitch. Pittsburgh Steelers—if you want to be part of it, so be it. If you don’t, no skin off my back."
Rodgers, 41, is coming off of a disappointing season that saw the New York Jets, a team with Super Bowl aspirations, limp to a five-win season in which both coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas were fired. The new Jets regime, led by coach Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey, signaled to Rodgers that he was not a part of the team's future plans and the veteran QB was released at the start of the new league year earlier in March.
The likes of the New York Giants and Steelers have expressed interest in Rodgers. But both organizations are in a holding pattern as they wait for Rodgers, who is reportedly "intrigued" by the prospect of playing for the Vikings, to make a decision.
The Steelers, who managed to make the playoffs depite uneven QB play from the likes of Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, are clearly intrigued by the prospect of Rodgers leading its playoff-caliber team in 2025.
But they're seemingly forced to play the waiting game at the moment.
"Everybody is entitled to their opinion ... I think when you start putting up teams against others—I don't even like to get into that," Heyward said. "That's none of my business. I will never tell a man what to do or how to do it. But if you want to be part of the group, be part of the group."