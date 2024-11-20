Steelers Kicker Chris Boswell Has More Fantasy Points Than a Shocking Number of NFL Stars
In his 10th season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, kicker Chris Boswell is having a career year. He's only missed one field goal all season, which was a 62-yard attempt in Week 3.
His consistency kicking the ball through the uprights this season has made anyone who owns him on their fantasy football team extremely happy. Through 10 games, Boswell has scored 130 total fantasy points, according to StatMuse. Last season he only accumulated 126 fantasy points in the whole year. Boswell has the most points earned by an NFL kicker through Week 11, and there's no signs of him slowing down.
Even though Boswell is clearly dominating the fantasy football stats compared to other kickers, there's one fact that may shock some NFL fans: Boswell also has scored more fantasy points than a good number of star NFL players.
Here's a list of some of those NFL players who Boswell has more fantasy points than: Travis Kelce, Cooper Kupp, D.K. Metcalf, A.J. Brown, Tyreek Hill and Jonathan Taylor, to name a few.
While some of those players listed above have dealt with injuries this season to cause them not to play each week, it's still quite the achievement for Boswell.
Boswell alone has won a couple Steelers games this year, including Sunday's 18–16 win over the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers scored zero touchdowns and won solely on Boswell's six field goals. Pittsburgh may not be 8–2 with the third seed in the AFC playoff picture right now if it wasn't for Boswell's accuracy.