Steelers–Cowboys Game Delayed a Long Time Because of Inclement Pittsburgh Weather

Lightning and rain delayed the Steelers–Cowboys game for over an hour.

Stephen Douglas

Steelers fans brave the elements to... be in the elements.
Steelers fans brave the elements to... be in the elements. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
The Week 5 Sunday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers did not get off to a great start. In fact, as of 9:20 p.m. Eastern, an hour after the scheduled kickoff time, it had not gotten off to any kind of start because of the weather.

After a beautiful stretch of fall weather, storms rolled through the area right before the game was supposed to start. The game was delayed right around the time NBC was about to begin the broadcast because there was lightning in the area. As you can see from all the pictures and videos, there was more than just electricity in the air.

At one point power went out in downtown Pittsburgh, darkening the skies even more with the skyline suddenly gone.

The rain even appeared to turn to hail at one point as teams hid in the locker rooms and fans were advised to stay safe in the concourse.

Perfect football weather.

The game is expected to start at 9:45 p.m. ET.

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

