Steelers–Cowboys Game Delayed a Long Time Because of Inclement Pittsburgh Weather
The Week 5 Sunday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers did not get off to a great start. In fact, as of 9:20 p.m. Eastern, an hour after the scheduled kickoff time, it had not gotten off to any kind of start because of the weather.
After a beautiful stretch of fall weather, storms rolled through the area right before the game was supposed to start. The game was delayed right around the time NBC was about to begin the broadcast because there was lightning in the area. As you can see from all the pictures and videos, there was more than just electricity in the air.
At one point power went out in downtown Pittsburgh, darkening the skies even more with the skyline suddenly gone.
The rain even appeared to turn to hail at one point as teams hid in the locker rooms and fans were advised to stay safe in the concourse.
Perfect football weather.
The game is expected to start at 9:45 p.m. ET.