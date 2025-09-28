Steelers' DeShon Elliott Got in the Irish Spirit to Celebrate Interception in Dublin
The Steelers and Vikings met up across the pond in Dublin, Ireland, Sunday for the country's first NFL regular-season game. Pittsburgh was certainly feeling Irish after a hot start at Dublin's Croke Park.
Steelers safety DeShon Elliott picked off Carson Wentz in the second quarter and found the perfect way to celebrate with the rest of the Steelers' defense. On an errant third-down throw, Elliott made a diving interception to give his team the ball back after they already got out to an early lead.
Once the play was blown dead, he ran to the end zone with his teammates and did a quick Irish step dance to commemorate the turnover.
When in Dublin.
Elliott and the rest of the Steelers' defense held the Vikings to just six points in the first half Sunday overseas as Wentz struggled to get Minnesota's offense clicking. Pittsburgh's star pass rusher T.J. Watt picked off Wentz at the line of scrimmage on a tipped ball midway through the third quarter.
The Steelers almost had another turnover when Jordan Mason fumbled and Jalen Ramsey scooped up the ball and took it to the end zone, but it was called back after replay showed that Mason touched the ball while out of bounds which killed the play.
Maybe the Steelers will want to stay in Ireland a little longer as they may have found some luck of the Irish.