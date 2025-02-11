Steelers' DeShon Elliott Makes His Thoughts on Signing Aaron Rodgers Scathingly Clear
If the Pittsburgh Steelers ultimately sign quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason, Rodgers will have to win over one Steelers player in particular.
On Tuesday, Pittsburgh safety DeShon Elliott left a comment making his thoughts on Rodgers abundantly clear. He did so in response to JPAFootball, a popular NFL aggregation account, on Instagram, fanning rumors that Rodgers would join the Steelers.
"Leave his ass at the retirement home," Elliott wrote.
The comment had Pittsburgh fans guffawing and triple-checking to make sure it actually came from Elliott—which it did. The sixth-year safety had an interception, six pass breakups, and 108 combined tackles this season for a playoff Steelers team.
Rodgers appears headed for a divorce with the New York Jets after a two-season tire fire that saw the future Hall of Famer suffer a catastrophic injury in 2023 while his organization descended into chaos.
Should the 41-year-old make his way to Pittsburgh, he will have some mending fences to do with Elliott.