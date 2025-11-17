Steelers Fear Aaron Rodgers May Have Broken His Wrist vs. Bengals
Aaron Rodgers was hurt during the Steelers' Week 11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Rodgers landed hard after throwing a pass during the first half and came up wincing. He walked off the field and did not return to the game, with Mason Rudolph stepping in to replace him.
When Rodgers didn't return to the game you had to assume something was up and according to Adam Schefter the team now fears that Rodgers suffered a "slight break" of his left wrist. Schefter added that Rodgers will undergo more tests on Monday and that Rudolph is "shaping up" to be the starter when the Steelers take on the Bears next week.
Rudolph performed well in Rodgers' stead on Sunday, completing 12 of 16 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown in the 34-12 win.
Depending on the severity of the break, Rodgers could return sooner rather than later with some sort of cast since the injury is to his non-throwing arm. The Steelers would just have to do a really good job protecting their almost-42-year old quarterback with a broken bone.
With the win today, the Steelers moved to 6-4 on the season and remain a game up on the Ravens for first place in the AFC North.
More NFL on Sports Illustrated