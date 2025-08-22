Steelers First-Round Pick Carted Off Field After Appearing to Twist Knee in Preseason
Just before the end of the preseason, bad news struck the Steelers.
Pittsburgh defensive tackle Derrick Harmon was carted off the field due to a knee injury early in the team's preseason game against the Panthers on Thursday. The rookie appeared emotional as he left the playing surface, covering his head with a towel; coach Mike Tomlin later called the injury a "sprain" in his postgame press conference.
Harmon, 22, was picked 21st in April's draft out of Oregon. He recorded five sacks for the Ducks in 2024 after a three-year stint with Michigan State.
He managed an assisted tackle before being forced from the game, and had two assisted tackles and a sack in the Steelers' game against the Buccaneers on Saturday.
Pittsburgh drafted Harmon to complement future Hall of Fame linebacker T.J. Watt, who still managed 11 sacks in 2024 despite some chatter of a "down year."
The Steelers are scheduled to open their season on Sept. 7 against the Jets.