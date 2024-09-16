Steelers Gave Russell Wilson a ‘Petty’ Game Ball After Win Over Broncos
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson didn’t step onto the field for Week 2’s game against the Denver Broncos, but he still walked away with a game ball. A “petty” game ball, to be exact.
Steelers quarterback Justin Fields, who played in Sunday’s 13–6 win over the Broncos, told reporters that the team thought Denver did Wilson “dirty” last year, and they wanted to beat the Broncos in his honor. After Fields and the Steelers pulled out the narrow victory on the road, they reportedly gifted Wilson and two other ex-Broncos players a “petty” game ball, something Tomlin dishes out when players earn a win against their former team.
“I think we all know Russ got did dirty last year, so I know he couldn’t play today in this game, but it was awesome getting that win for him. He got a petty game ball,” Fields said.
Wilson bowed out of Denver after two seasons that saw him throw for 6,594 yards and record 42 touchdowns against 19 interceptions. The nine-time Pro Bowler compiled just 11 wins during his unglamorous stint in Denver, and his less-than-stellar quarterback play led the Broncos to wash their hands of Wilson two years into the five-year, $245 million deal he signed after being traded from the Seattle Seahawks.
Wilson was ruled inactive ahead of Sunday’s matchup against his former team and has yet to suit up for Pittsburgh in the regular season, as he's still working his way back to full health after suffering a calf injury in training camp. The 35-year-old veteran could get his first start when the Steelers face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, though he’ll face some competition from Fields, who is 2-0 to start the season.