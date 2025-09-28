SI

Steelers' Jalen Ramsey's Hilarious Celebration Spoiled by Called-Back Touchdown

Vikings running back Jordan Mason saved the Vikings from an unfortunate fumble.

Madison Williams

Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey broke out the "Griddy" celebration before his scoop and score was called back.
Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey broke out the "Griddy" celebration before his scoop and score was called back. / Mr Matthew CFB/Screengrab
In this story:

The Steelers–Vikings game in Dublin, Ireland on Sunday morning produced quite a rollercoaster of emotion for both fanbases in the first quarter.

During Minnesota's first drive of the game, it looked like running back Jordan Mason fumbled the ball as Pittsburgh cornerback Jalen Ramsey scooped up the ball and returned it in the end zone for a touchdown. Ramsey pulled out a hilarious celebration in this moment—he mimicked Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson's iconic "Griddy" dance after first faking a hamstring injury. Ramsey broke out the first "Griddy" in Ireland, before Jefferson. It was a total "in your face" moment.

Unfortunately for Ramsey and Steelers fans, the touchdown was called back after it was discovered in a replay that Mason was out of bounds when he fumbled, and he touched the ball before Ramsey took possession. By Mason touching the ball while he was out of bounds, Mason essentially killed the ball. This replay wiped out Ramsey's awesome scoop and score and his hilarious celebration.

The NFL Network crew explained the league's rule in the video below.

Luckily for the Steelers, the Vikings were held just to a field goal to end this drive. The Steelers followed it up with back-to-back touchdown drives, too. Still, it was an unfortunate call back for Pittsburgh.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL