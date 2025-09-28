Steelers' Jalen Ramsey's Hilarious Celebration Spoiled by Called-Back Touchdown
The Steelers–Vikings game in Dublin, Ireland on Sunday morning produced quite a rollercoaster of emotion for both fanbases in the first quarter.
During Minnesota's first drive of the game, it looked like running back Jordan Mason fumbled the ball as Pittsburgh cornerback Jalen Ramsey scooped up the ball and returned it in the end zone for a touchdown. Ramsey pulled out a hilarious celebration in this moment—he mimicked Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson's iconic "Griddy" dance after first faking a hamstring injury. Ramsey broke out the first "Griddy" in Ireland, before Jefferson. It was a total "in your face" moment.
Unfortunately for Ramsey and Steelers fans, the touchdown was called back after it was discovered in a replay that Mason was out of bounds when he fumbled, and he touched the ball before Ramsey took possession. By Mason touching the ball while he was out of bounds, Mason essentially killed the ball. This replay wiped out Ramsey's awesome scoop and score and his hilarious celebration.
The NFL Network crew explained the league's rule in the video below.
Luckily for the Steelers, the Vikings were held just to a field goal to end this drive. The Steelers followed it up with back-to-back touchdown drives, too. Still, it was an unfortunate call back for Pittsburgh.