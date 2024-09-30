Minkah Fitzpatrick Rips NFL After Being Called for Costly Unnecessary Roughness Penalty
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was called for a costly unnecessary roughness penalty during the third quarter of the team's 27–24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
Fitzpatrick was running full speed towards Colts receiver Adonai Mitchell as the pass from quarterback Joe Flacco was incomplete. It happened all so fast, as many plays in football do, but Fitzpatrick was still able to not lead with his head as he ended up colliding with Mitchell.
However, the officials still called unnecessary roughness as they argued that Mitchell was a defenseless player. Fitzpatrick fired off a rant about this penalty during a post-game interview.
"I thought we were playing football," Fitzpatrick said. "I don't know what we're playing at this point. Very different game than what I grew up playing and what I grew up loving. Can't hit nobody hard, can't be violent. So I don't know. I don't know what to say anymore.
"They said he's a defenseless player and I hit him in the head. I don't understand how he's defenseless. If he's going for the ball, I'm going to make a play on him or the ball. Just because he puts his arms down at the last second, shouldn't be a penalty. Didn't hit him in the head either. But like I said, you hit people hard, and they throwing flags now."
Here's the play:
"Yeah, it shouldn't matter, because I have every single right to go for the ball," Fitzpatrick said. "If I don't clean him and put my head into his head, it shouldn't be a penalty. I'm allowed to go for the ball, just like he's allowed to go for the ball, and I don't even know how we're supposed to play anymore."
The penalty gave the Colts a new set of downs, and eventually ended in a touchdown drive. It put the Colts up 24–10 over the Steelers.