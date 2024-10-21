Steelers Mob Special Teams Coach Danny Smith After Blocking Crucial FG Against Jets
Sunday Night Football brought the drama.
On a night that marked Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams’s first reunion game as members of the New York Jets, it was the Pittsburgh Steelers who had much more to celebrate about.
The Jets looked to climb out of a 23–15 deficit in the second half, with kicker Greg Zuerlein set up for a 35-yard field goal attempt to chip away at the Steelers’ eight-point lead in the third quarter. New York would be sorely disappointed, however, as Pittsburgh's special teams unit ended up blocking the field goal to deny the Jets three points on the board.
Immediately after the blocked field goal, the Steelers gathered to celebrate with longtime special teams coach Danny Smith. Smith was absolutely beaming with a wide smile on his face as his players mobbed him on the field.
A truly priceless moment.
Smith, currently in his 11th season at the Steelers’ specials teams coordinator, has decades of NFL experience to his name and is clearly beloved in Pittsburgh.
Fans loved the heartwarming celebration.
The Steelers are up 30-15 against the Jets in the fourth quarter.