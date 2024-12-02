Steelers’ Najee Harris Used One Perfect Word to Celebrate Russell Wilson’s Latest Win
There’s a special word in the English language that prominently features in both a fan-favorite Wicked song and an NFL quarterback’s vocabulary: Unlimited.
Russell Wilson gave himself the nickname, “Mr. Unlimited,” during his days playing with the Seattle Seahawks, and the corny moniker has stuck with him ever since through the highs and lows of his NFL career. The nickname hasn’t elicited quite as much ridicule as when he coined the notorious phrase, “Broncos Country, let’s ride,” but it still made him an easy mark when he wasn’t playing well on the field.
In 2024, however, Wilson is taking “Mr. Unlimited” to new heights in the true and original definition of the word. Wilson has helped lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 9-3 record in the AFC North and looks much more like his Pro Bowl self again, averaging a career-high 271 passing yards per game through six starts.
After Wilson threw for 414 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in the Steelers’ 44-38 shootout win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Najee Harris shared a video of Wilson in the locker room to celebrate the divisional victory.
“Unlimited,” Harris said while pointing out Wilson’s black trench coat. “Check him out too, he look good wearing all black. Looking like Bruce Wayne.”
Maybe “The Batman” will be Wilson’s next self-dubbed nickname—at the rate he’s playing, he’s arguably earned the right to another one.