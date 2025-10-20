Steelers OT Says Him and Aaron Rodgers Are Good After Viral Tackling Moment
During the Steelers' 33-31 loss to the Bengals last Thursday, one clip of Aaron Rodgers getting tackled went viral. The wild part about this moment, though, is that the 41-year-old quarterback was tackled by his own teammate, Pittsburgh offensive tackle Broderick Jones.
Rodgers threw a huge 68-yard touchdown pass to Pat Freiermuth during the game, prompting the quarterback to jump into his iconic Mario celebration. While running down the field, Jones appeared and wanted to celebrate with Rodgers. Instead, Jones accidentally brought his quarterback to the ground. Rodgers looked pretty upset about what transpired, creating the perfect viral video.
Jones was asked about his current standing with Rodgers after this moment when speaking to media on Monday, and he said the two teammates are good and have been laughing about it ever since.
“We’re still joking about it,” Jones said. “He was a little mad, but it’s alright. It's football, it gets intense. No love lost as always... He told me don’t lose the fire, and I told him the same. We'll see on Sunday, if he throws another touchdown, I might tackle him again.”
Here's a reminder of the viral video.
For Rodgers's sake, let's hope Jones doesn't tackle him again.