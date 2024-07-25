Steelers QB Russell Wilson Held Out of First Practice Due to Injury Concern
The Pittsburgh Steelers' new starting quarterback Russell Wilson missed day one of training camp on Thursday due to a calf issue, coach Mike Tomlin told reporters after practice.
Wilson apparently woke up with the calf issues on Thursday, and now he is considered day-to-day. Backup quarterback Justin Fields took the first-team reps during practice.
Fans wondered what was going on with Wilson as he didn't fully suit up for practice on Thursday, although he was at the practice facility. He was seen wearing a ball cap instead of a helmet, causing concern about his well-being. So far, it doesn't sound like his injury is too worrisome, but it's something the Steelers want to keep an eye on.
The Steelers are starting the 2024 season fresh with a whole new quarterback room. Wilson came from the Denver Broncos after just two seasons there. Fields arrived from the Chicago Bears, where he was their first-round pick in 2021. Tomlin pretty quickly named Wilson the team's QB1 with Fields behind him.