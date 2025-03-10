Steelers Release DT Larry Ogunjobi After Three Years
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi after three years with the team, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
Ogunjobi would have received a roster bonus this March and the belief was that the team would release him before paying it, according to Steelers Depot. The team opens up $7 million in 2025 cap space with the move.
Across his 48 games in Pittsburgh, the 30-year-old notched 132 tackles and six sacks. He was extended on a three-year, $28.75 million deal in March 2023, but his overall production decreased enough last season to call into question the value of that contract.
That said, he shouldn't have terrible difficulty finding a new home. An AFC North veteran, Ogunjobi has also played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.