Steelers Release DT Larry Ogunjobi After Three Years

His cut clears $7 million in 2025 cap space.

Brigid Kennedy

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi on Dec 24, 2022.
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi on Dec 24, 2022. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi after three years with the team, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Ogunjobi would have received a roster bonus this March and the belief was that the team would release him before paying it, according to Steelers Depot. The team opens up $7 million in 2025 cap space with the move.

Across his 48 games in Pittsburgh, the 30-year-old notched 132 tackles and six sacks. He was extended on a three-year, $28.75 million deal in March 2023, but his overall production decreased enough last season to call into question the value of that contract.

That said, he shouldn't have terrible difficulty finding a new home. An AFC North veteran, Ogunjobi has also played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

