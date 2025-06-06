Steelers Release Statement to Make Aaron Rodgers Signing Official
The Pittsburgh Steelers made Aaron Rodgers's signing official late on Thursday night, hours after it was reported the veteran quarterback would be agreeing to a one-year deal with the team.
"The Steelers agreed to terms with quarterback Aaron Rodgers on a one-year contract, pending a physical," read the Steelers' official statement on the quarterback.
The financial details of Rodgers's contract have not yet been released.
The official signing allowed NFL fans to finally breathe a sigh of relief following months and months of a waiting game between Rodgers and the Steelers. It was reported for months that the veteran quarterback would likely sign with the Steelers after a disappointing two-year stint with the New York Jets, but Rodgers dragged it on until June 5.
Rodgers will be the fifth starting quarterback in as many years for the Steelers as the team still looks to find a long-term solution for the role after Ben Roethlisberger retired following the 2021 season. It's highly likely the Steelers will be going through this situation again next offseason since 41-year-old Rodgers only signed on to a one-year deal.