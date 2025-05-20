Steelers Rookie Will Howard Would Welcome the Chance to Play With Aaron Rodgers
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Will Howard doesn't seem fazed by the idea of Aaron Rodgers joining the team's QB room this season—in fact, it sounds like he's more excited about it than anything.
Speaking at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere, Howard told Up & Adams host Kay Adams that, although he hasn't heard anything regarding the seemingly endless Rodgers-Steelers courtship, he would welcome the chance to play with the Super Bowl champion, whom he grew up "idolizing."
"I don't know what's going to happen, that's all over my head," Howard said. "But I'd love to be in a room and learn from him."
For sure sounds like no tough feelings there.
You can watch that answer below, starting at the five-minute mark:
The former Ohio State QB also touched on the intangibles he thinks he can offer the notoriously passionate Steelers fanbase.
Steelers fans "need a gritty guy," Howard told Adams. "Growing up, for me, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and [Ben Roethlisberger], Big Ben was that guy. He was Pittsburgh. He was the Steel City, the blue collar, the gritty guy. And I want to be that, too. I want to bring that edge, that energy. I think I did a pretty good job of it at Ohio State and I like to pride myself on that and I'm gonna try and bring it to the Steel City."
Howard has already earned some comparisons to Roethlisberger, at least in his size and stature, so he is well on his way in that respect. And hopefully we'll soon find out if he'll be taking another page out of Big Ben's book—starting some games his rookie year—when the Steelers finally figure out their QB1 situation.