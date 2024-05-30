Russell Wilson Thinks Justin Fields Could Be Dangerous In a Non-Quarterback Role
Russell Wilson is the new starting quarterback of the Pittbsurgh Steelers, but coach Mike Tomlin has said that Justin Fields will have a chance to compete. Even if Fields isn't able to win the job from Wilson during training camp, it feels like the Steelers want to find a way to use him. There were rumors that the special teams coordinator might want him to return punts and now people are starting to wonder if Fields might become the next "Slash."
Wilson is being asked about the possibility Fields having a Kordell Stewart role by Tim Benz of the Pittsbrugh Tribune-Review. "Justin is obviously one of the most talented guys in the NFL,” Wilson said. “You know all the things he can do. The player, the quarterback that he is. He’s dynamic. It’s all about us winning. That’s the focus. I think it would strike fear in some defenses, that’s for sure.”
Wilson also called Fields a "franchise quarterback" and noted the Steelers have "two dynamic guys that can do a lot of special things." Of course, Wilson didn't volunteer to be the one to line up at running back or wide receiver, which Fields hasn't done either because he probably just wants to be a quarterback and not a gimmick player.
Having said all that, fans around the league are probably quite intrigued by the idea of a Steelers quarterback running and catching the ball again. In the 1990's Kordell Stewart was one of the most exciting things in all of football. It was a fresh new thrill to have a quarterback out there doing everything.
Stewart was the first quarterback to ever throw 20 touchdown passes and run for 10 in the same season. Since then running QBs have become quite common, but only Cam Newton, Kyler Murray, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts have equaled Stewart's feat from 1997.
Of course, Stewart did that as a starting quarterback when running was just part of his game. The benefits of using Fields in any type of expanded non-quarterback role are probably limited, but this is one of those times when you just assume Mike Tomlin will figure it out. Whether Justin Fields likes what Tomlin figures out is a whole other thing.