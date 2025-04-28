Steelers Announce 2024 Draft Pick Ryan Watts Will Retire After Neck Injury
On Monday the Pittsburgh Steelers announced cornerback and 2024 draft pick Ryan Watts would be released from the team with the expectation that he will no longer play football.
Watts, 23, was selected in the sixth round of last year's draft after spending his college years at Ohio State and Texas. He appeared in Pittsburgh's preseason games but suffered a neck injury against the Detroit Lions in the final exhibition contest before regular season kickoff. Watts was placed on injured reserve and the Steelers hadn't offered an update until today.
The Steelers faced a similar situation a few years ago with Ryan Shazier, a first-round pick in the 2014 draft for the organization who suffered a severe spinal injury in 2017 and was forced to retire in 2020. He spent 2024 as an assistant coach on Mike Tomlin's staff.
In a statement from general manager Omar Khan, the franchise said it will assist Watts in his transition to post-football life.
"Unfortunately, we are releasing Ryan Watts from our roster," the statement said. "After consulting with our medical team, medical experts, and Ryan's representatives, we all agree that it is in Ryan's best interest to discontinue playing football at this time. We will continue to assist and support Ryan as he transitions to the next phase of his life."