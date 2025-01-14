Steelers Sign Former Dolphins QB Just Days After Ugly Playoff Exit
Well, this wasn't exactly the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback news fans were hoping for.
The Steelers signed Miami Dolphins backup quarterback Skylar Thompson on Tuesday, just three days after their 2024 season came to an end with a 28–14 wild-card loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Thompson's agency SportsTrust Advisors confirmed the news.
This signing comes while the Steelers navigate the futures of quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, who will become free agents this offseason. Coach Mike Tomlin addressed the statuses of Wilson and Fields on Tuesday, saying the team is "certainly open to considering those guys, but we have a lot of work ahead of us." Wilson has made it abundantly clear he wants to remain a Steeler.
Thompson likely isn't the Steelers' new starting quarterback, by any means. But this move is interesting since fans are awaiting updates on Wilson and Fields's futures. Thompson will likely sit as a second- or third-string quarterback for the upcoming season.
Thompson appeared in three games for the Dolphins in the 2024 season, starting in the 24–3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in September. He completed 21-of-33 passes for 187 yards and zero touchdowns this season.