Steelers Sign Mike Tomlin to Three-Year Extension
The Mike Tomlin Era will continue in Pittsburgh for the foreseeable future.
On Monday, the Steelers announced they had signed Tomlin to a three-year extension to remain the franchise's head coach through the 2027 campaign. The 52-year-old is heading into his 18th season leading the team and has amassed an incredible record in that time. He is currently the longest-tenured coach in the NFL.
Tomlin took over as the Steelers' head coaching in 2007 and led them to a victory in Super Bowl XLIII in only his second season in charge. Over the course of his 17 years in charge, the team has gone 173-100 (.631), reached the playoffs 11 times, won the AFC North seven times and has gone to two Super Bowls. The Steelers have also never finished under .500 during Tomlin's tenure, which is remarkable. Only Tom Landry (21) and Bill Belichick (19) have longer streaks without a losing season.
Pittsburgh has struggled to find a long-term solution at quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger began to slow down in 2019, which has hindered the franchise's progress. This offseason, the Steelers made big moves at the quarterback position, signing Russell Wilson and trading for Justin Fields. No one knows how that shakeup will play out, but it was clearly a move intended to jumpstart an offense that has been stuck without direction for years.
Tomlin was the defensive backs coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they won Super Bowl XXXVIII with Jon Gruden at the helm. He spent one season as defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings in 2006 before the Steelers hired him to replace Bill Cowher as the team's head coach.
The decision to hire Tomlin has worked out pretty well for the franchise. That partnership will continue for at least a few more seasons.