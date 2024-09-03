Steelers Sign DE Cameron Heyward, 35, to Three-Year Extension
The Pittsburgh Steelers and defensive end Cameron Heyward agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract extension on Tuesday.
The deal includes $29 million in new money and $16 million guaranteed. He will also receive a $15 million signing bonus.
Heyward was entering the final year of his contract, but now he's expected to be with the team through the 2026 season. Originally, the three-time first-team All-Pro mentioned he would be open to playing somewhere else next season if an extension wasn't agreed upon with the Steelers. At age 35, this new deal sets Heyward up to likely retire with the Steelers, the team he's spent his entire NFL career with since being drafted in 2011.
Heyward started 11 games last season after missing the other contests due to a groin injury he suffered in Week 1. He's a six-time Pro Bowler, with his most recent appearance coming in 2022.
The defensive end earned the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in Feb. 2024, meaning he will sport the Walter Payton patch during the upcoming season.
Heyward will start his 14th NFL on Sunday, Sept. 8 when the Steelers play the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. ET.