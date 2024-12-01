Steelers Tie Impressive NFL Record With Win Over Bengals in Week 13
The Pittsburgh Steelers captured a crucial win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday to move to 9–3 on the season. The 44–38 feat was the Steelers' best offensive performance this season.
With the win, the Steelers officially clinched a winning record for the season, making it their 21st season in a row with a non-losing record. This milestone ties them with the Dallas Cowboys from 1965–85 for the longest consecutive streak for non-losing records. If the Steelers can accomplish this task next season, then they will take sole possession of the top spot on the list.
Coach Mike Tomlin also continued his streak of 18 seasons without suffering a losing record, trailing only Tom Landry and Bill Belichick in the NFL record book. Since 2007 when Tomlin took over, the Steelers have posted winning records in all but three seasons, in which they finished 8–8.
The Steelers haven't clinched a playoff spot yet this season, but they are looking to likely be competing in the postseason with their current 9–3 record. They sit in the No. 3 spot behind the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.