SI

Steelers Tie Impressive NFL Record With Win Over Bengals in Week 13

The Steelers moved to 9–3 on the season after the 44–38 win.

Madison Williams

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson looks to pass the ball off to running back Najee Harris.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson looks to pass the ball off to running back Najee Harris. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Pittsburgh Steelers captured a crucial win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday to move to 9–3 on the season. The 44–38 feat was the Steelers' best offensive performance this season.

With the win, the Steelers officially clinched a winning record for the season, making it their 21st season in a row with a non-losing record. This milestone ties them with the Dallas Cowboys from 1965–85 for the longest consecutive streak for non-losing records. If the Steelers can accomplish this task next season, then they will take sole possession of the top spot on the list.

Coach Mike Tomlin also continued his streak of 18 seasons without suffering a losing record, trailing only Tom Landry and Bill Belichick in the NFL record book. Since 2007 when Tomlin took over, the Steelers have posted winning records in all but three seasons, in which they finished 8–8.

The Steelers haven't clinched a playoff spot yet this season, but they are looking to likely be competing in the postseason with their current 9–3 record. They sit in the No. 3 spot behind the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL