Steelers Unveil New Throwback Uniforms to Pay Homage to 1933 Team
The Steelers unveiled new throwback uniforms on Monday, ones that will be showcased during Aaron Rodgers's game against his former Packers in October.
The throwbacks pay homage to the 1933 Steelers, the year the franchise was born. The uniforms focus a lot on the team's iconic yellow color, starting with the matte yellow helmets. The Steelers are known for their black helmets, so this is quite the change-up. The Steelers logo is still only on one side of the helmet, though, to stick to tradition.
The jersey is yellow with black stripes going down the center. This design is similar to what the team wore in 1933, including large white block numbers on the chest. However, on the back of the jersey, the block numbers are black. To finish off the 1933 look, the team will wear beige pants to honor the team formerly wearing khaki style pants.
The front of the jerseys will also showcase Pittsburgh's city crest on the left side of the chest.
These are going to look sick on the field Acrisure Stadium on Oct. 26. We'll see if these throwbacks are here to stay.