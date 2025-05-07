Steelers Updated Wide Receiver Depth Chart After Trading George Pickens to Cowboys
Just under two months after acquiring standout wide receiver DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks, the Pittsburgh Steelers are now trading away one of their own.
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Pittsburgh is trading wide receiver George Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick. The trade was officially announced on Wednesday morning.
The deal makes Metcalf the clear No. 1 target in the Steelers' wide receiver room, but also makes the overall talent pretty scarce for whomever (Aaron Rodgers?) winds up throwing passes this year.
Here's an updated look at Pittsburgh's new wide receiver room after trading away George Pickens:
WR
WR
WR
DK Metcalf
Robert Woods
Calvin Austin III
Brandon Johnson
Ben Skowronek
Roman Wilson
Lance McCutcheon
Roc Taylor (R)
Scotty Miller
Ke'Shawn Williams (R)