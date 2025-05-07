SI

Steelers Updated Wide Receiver Depth Chart After Trading George Pickens to Cowboys

It's now DK Metcalf and a steep drop in Pittsburgh's pass-catching room.

Mike Kadlick

Pickens was traded to the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday.
Just under two months after acquiring standout wide receiver DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks, the Pittsburgh Steelers are now trading away one of their own.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Pittsburgh is trading wide receiver George Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick. The trade was officially announced on Wednesday morning.

The deal makes Metcalf the clear No. 1 target in the Steelers' wide receiver room, but also makes the overall talent pretty scarce for whomever (Aaron Rodgers?) winds up throwing passes this year.

Here's an updated look at Pittsburgh's new wide receiver room after trading away George Pickens:

Steelers Updated Wide Receiver Room After Trading George Pickens

Calvin Austin III
Brandon Johnson
Lance McCutcheon
DK Metcalf
Scotty Miller
Ben Skowronek
Roc Taylor (R)
Ke'Shawn Williams (R)
Roman Wilson
Robert Woods

