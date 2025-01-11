Steelers vs. Ravens Ticket Prices: Cheapest and Most Expensive Tickets
The Baltimore Ravens earned the No. 3 seed in this year's NFL playoff bracket by finishing the regular season with a 12-5 record. Their reward is a home matchup against the No. 6 seed Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round.
AFC North rematches in postseason play always promise to be intense affairs. While this particular contest appears to be a slight mismatch in talent, with the Steelers entering the postseason on a four-game losing streak and the Ravens boasting not one but two MVP-caliber players who had MVP-caliber seasons in Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. But these games have a habit of being fiercely fought and pretty close no matter who's on the field.
Such a historic matchup also tends to draw additional attention from fans who want to go see the action in person, even for an NFL playoff game. Here you'll find the cheapest and most expensive tickets for the Steelers-Ravens wild-card round game.
Cheapest Tickets for Steelers-Ravens
According to Ticketmaster, fans aren't getting in the door of M&T Bank Stadium for anything less than $100. The cheapest tickets on sale the day of the game are clocking it at $142, which will get you a seat way high up in the bleachers in the 500-level. Most of the tickets in those sections are going for at least $150 or more, so the $142 number is a real bargain comparatively.
Generally speaking there are a good amount of tickets for sale at $150-$200 per seat. A fairly reasonable get-in price for an NFL playoff game and, potentially, the only postseason game Ravens fans will enjoy in Baltimore.
Most Expensive Tickets for Steelers-Ravens
As one might expect there are plenty of high-priced tickets for sale for the Ravens' first home playoff game as a Super Bowl contender.
There is one ticket priced well above all others— a seat in Section 236, a premium seating area in the club level, which is listed for $12,335. It is unclear why it is so much higher than its seat-mates. The club level comes with wonderful amenities, especially for a January game in Baltimore. But not over $10,000 worth of wonder.
In the more normal ticket price realm, the most expensive ticket one can find is listed for $910 and will get you a spot five rows back from the field at about the 20-yard line. After that there are numerous seats available in the club level and further back from the field in the 100-level for anywhere from $400 to $600 apiece.