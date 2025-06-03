SI

Steelers Have Two Names in Mind in Search for Pass-Catching Help

Whoever's steering Pittsburgh's offense in 2025 will need some weapons.

Patrick Andres

Gabe Davis warms up before a game against the Packers.
Gabe Davis warms up before a game against the Packers. / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
The Pittsburgh Steelers were a team starved for pass-catchers before trading wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys on May 7.

Now, the matter seems to have acquired even more urgency. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers are attempting to court two pass-catchers with varying levels of projected success.

Per Schefter, wide receiver Gabe Davis—a former consistent contributor to the Buffalo Bills whose 2024 with the Jacksonville Jaguars was truncated by a torn meniscus—is visiting Pittsburgh Thursday.

Additionally, the Steelers are said to have inquired into the availability of Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith. Their bid for Smith, who enjoyed a career year in '24, has not been successful.

Pittsburgh seems to be putting substantial stock in 27-year-old ex-Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK. Metcalf, who the team acquired on March 9.

The Steelers are scheduled to open their season on Sept. 7 against the New York Jets.

