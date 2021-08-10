Steelers to Keep Same QB Rotation vs. Eagles

The Pittsburgh Steelers will use the same lineup from the Hall of Fame Game in their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will keep the same rotation at quarterback for their second preseason game.

On Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed the Steelers will start Mason Rudolph against the Philadelphia Eagles this week. Rudolph started the Hall of Fame Game, completing six of nine passes for 84 yards.

From there, Dwayne Haskins and Josh Dobbs will finish the game. Haskins will come in after Rudolph and complete the first half. Dobbs will then finish the second half.

Haskins went 8/13 for 54 yards against the Dallas Cowboys. Dobbs completed four of six passes for 37 yards and a touchdown.

"I'm always excited about taking this group into a stadium," Tomlin said. "I expect growth. I expect to see it displayed. I expect them to perform well, and I'm always excited to watch the process."

The Steelers travel to Philadelphia on Thursday. Kickoff starts at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

