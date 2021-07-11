Former Steelers WR Suspended by CFL Team

The former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout is one of eight players added to the suspension list.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant has been suspended from the Canadian Football League, the Toronto Argonauts announced.

Bryant, 29, signed with the Argonauts on Jan. 25. Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie said over the weekend that the suspension is passport related as the Canadian-USA border continues to open after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bryant spent five years in the NFL, playing with the Steelers and Oakland Raiders. In 44 games, he caught 145 passes for 2,183 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The wideout was suspended indefinitely by the NFL in 2018 after multiple violations of the league's substance abuse policy.

Bryant is one of eight players added to the Argonauts suspended list due to passport issues. The team started training camp on Saturday.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

