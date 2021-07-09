Former Steelers CB Credits Baker Mayfield Amidst Contract Talks

Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor says Baker Mayfield is the Cleveland Browns' quarterback of the future, but he's not giving all the credit to No. 6.

Taylor appeared on the Pat McAfee show to discuss a number of topics, including the Browns quarterback situation. Referring to ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum's comments on Mayfield, along with other AFC North quarterbacks, aren't headed for the seasons they hope for, Taylor says someone needs to get off "the juice."

Taylor expects Mayfield to continue growing as the Browns passer but says he has plenty of help after a few rough years to start his NFL career.

"Baker had three offensive coordinators in four years," Taylor said. "Now, you give him a running game, he does have the best offensive line in my mind. He does have a lot of first-round draft picks on that defense, OBJ is coming back and they're probably the deepest at the tight end position. And, you have a coach who can actually coach now."

Mayfield and Browns are reportedly in contract talks that are expected to see superstar-level numbers when everything is said and done. While some argue Mayfield isn't worth top-quarterback money, Taylor says he's proven himself and has the team around him to keep playing at a high level.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

