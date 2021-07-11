Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick Named Best Safety in NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers have the league's best safety, according to 60 executives, players and coaches.

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is the best in the NFL, according to ESPN.

In a poll conducted by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers' safety ranked as the best at his position. Fowler spoke with 60 executives, coaches, scouts and players to discover Fitzpatrick was the highest-viewed safety in the league.

"Most complete safety in the game," an anonymous executive told Fowler. "Elite instincts, athleticism, processor, field vision, positional flexibility, production in deep part of the field, [and] can cover man-to-man. Can do it all."

"It's his instincts, and he's finally comfortable — they are playing him in the right spot," an NFC coach said. "He studies, he knows first and second reads, and his return ability is elite."

The Steelers acquired Fitzpatrick for a first-round pick in 2019. Since then, he's earned two first-team All-Pro selections.

Fitzpatrick is the highest-ranked Steeler in ESPN's polls. T.J. Watt ranked as the second-best pass rusher while Cameron Heyward and Stephon Tuitt earned fourth and eighth ranks as defensive linemen.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

