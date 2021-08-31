Steelers Comfortable to Replace Stephon Tuitt if Unavailable for Week 1

With Week 1 on the horizon, the Steelers continue to deal with something bigger than football.

Defensive tackle Stephon Tuitt remains questionable for the Steelers' Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The team says they're allowing him to handle matters outside football after his brother was tragically killed this offseason.

"Tuitt went through something really traumatic this offseason, so we're giving him as much time as he needs," defensive end Chris Wormley said. "I think him being around us has been great, not just for us but for him, and we're supporting him on his journey to get back with us."

In Tuitt's absence, the team has turned to Chris Wormley as a potential starter for Week 1.

"We're excited for [Tuitt] to come back, whenever that time is," Wormley said.

Wormley has been a focal point in terms of the depth on the defensive line and has taken advantage of his opportunities.

"I've taken as many reps as I can this camp," Wormley said. "... I think if we get a good rotation with whoever is here come Week 1, I think we'll be alright."

The Steelers have gone out of their way to add depth on the defensive line. They brought back defensive tackle Tyson Alualu after he originally planned to sign with Jacksonville, and traded up in the NFL Draft to select defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk in the fifth round.

Wormley was acquired from Baltimore last season but dealt with injuries through camp. This summer, he attributes health as his greatest beneficiary heading into Week 1.

"My number one goal for this camp was to stay healthy, and for the most part, I have," Wormley said. "Just to get those reps day in and day out and continue to build on what I did the day before is so important because I didn't get that time last year… I'm feeling healthy. I'm feeling good. Year two in the system has been beneficial."

If Wormley is the man that gets the start, the Steelers are comfortable with him in that role, and has faith in the groups ability to adjust with, or without, Tuitt.

"We have a next man mentality," Wormley said. "What [Tuitt] went through this offseason is traumatic, but I'm taking those reps that I'm getting and trying to build off that, trying to stay healthy in camp. The biggest thing for all of us is, when he does come back to play, we don't skip a beat."

Jarrett Bailey is a contributor with AllSteelers. Follow Jarrett on Twitter @JBaileyNFL, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Steelers Preparing Change at Left and Right Tackles

Pressley Harvin III Wins Steelers Punting Competition

Steelers Release Kam Canaday, Rico Bussey

Steelers Practice Ends With Fight Between Claypool, Fitzpatrick

Video: JuJu Smith-Schuster Tried Crate Challenge

Steelers 53-Man Roster Projection

Ravens J.K. Dobbins Suffers Knee Injury

Steelers Release Nine Players

What's Next for Dwayne Haskins and Steelers?

Winners and Losers: Steelers Find Hidden Talent on Defense