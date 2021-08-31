Steelers Preparing Change at Left and Right Tackle

A 'just in case' matter or a real change at offensive line for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers hit the field to begin a new practice week but had a new look on the offensive line.

While there have been several questions about the Steelers' remodeled offensive line and how well they would gel, second-year guard Kevin Dotson has all the confidence in the world in the Steelers' front five.

"I definitely feel like we're gelling," Dotson said. "We're getting way better with communication… [The offensive line] is going to be the reason we're going to win. We're going to be the reason everyone else is thriving. Wide receivers can't get their stuff done if we don't get our stuff done."

Dotson also spoke highly of rookie tackle Dan Moore from Texas A&M, who's grown into a more prominent role as the summer has progressed.

"I definitely feel good with Dan," Dotson said. "He's a quick learner so anything you tell him to do, he's going to try to adapt to."

Dotson continued on the shared mentality that he and Moore have.

"I feel like we both have the mindset of we don't want to get beat [off the line of scrimmage]," Dotson said. "We don't want to get blown back. We don't want to lose our one-on-one rep. So I feel good about his mentality."

Moore was moved to left tackle Monday after switching to the jumbo right tackle spot earlier in the preseason, moving Chuks Okorafor to the right side.

"I believe [that Moore will play left tackle and Okorafor will play right tackle]," Dotson said when asked about the alignments up front. "Dan is more comfortable at left because that's what he played in college. … I think it's best for both of them."

If the Steelers stick with this current alignment, the offensive line will presumably look as follows:

LT: Dan Moore

LG: Kevin Dotson

C: Kendrick Green

RG: Trai Turner

RT: Chuks Okorafor/Zach Banner

Banner is still recovering from ACL surgery last season and missed practice Monday. When healthy, though, it's assumed that he would be the starter on the right side, rather than Okorafor.

The Steelers begin their season on Sept. 12 against the Buffalo Bills.

Jarrett Bailey is a contributor with AllSteelers. Follow Jarrett on Twitter @JBaileyNFL, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

