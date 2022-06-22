Steelers QB Now the Last First-Rounder Unsigned

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting on their last rookie deal.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to sign first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett to his rookie deal. Now, with the New England Patriots signing offensive lineman Cole Strange, the Steelers quarterback is the last remaining first-round pick without a contract.

Pickett was selected 20th overall by the Steelers this spring, but has yet to take first-team reps during practice. He's competing with Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph for the starting job this season, and has remained with the third-stringers during OTAs and mini camp.

Pickett's deal will be worth roughly $14 million over a four-year contract. The Steelers will also have a fifth-year option.

The Steelers have signed all of their picks but Pickett.

