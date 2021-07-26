Breer: Steelers Closing in on T.J. Watt Extension

PITTSBURGH -- Sports Illustrated's Senior NFL Reporter Albert Breer has reported the Pittsburgh Steelers are close to locking in T.J. Watt long-term.

Breer spent the last two days at Steelers camp, where he gained some inside knowledge on Pittsburgh's plans regarding Watt. According to SI's top reporter, a contract extension could get done before the start of the season.

Watt spoke with media during the team's first week of training camp but wouldn't dive too deep into contract talks.

"That's not for me to say," Watt said from the field at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. "And that's pretty much all I'll say about it."

An extension somewhere between four to six years will run the Steelers well over $100 million. For a two-time Defensive Player of the Year finalist and the NFL's defending sack leader, those numbers appear to be in Pittsburgh's accounting books moving forward.

"I love this team," Watt said. "I love all of the coaches and the staff here and the players, and I am excited to be here. That’s why I am here.

"I love Pittsburgh," he continued. "Obviously, I would love to be here (long term). But all of those decisions aren’t really mine to be made. So I am just here right now trying to get better every day."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

