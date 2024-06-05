Stefon Diggs 'Believes' in Texans, C.J. Stroud As Team Chases Super Bowl Ring
The Houston Texans have never won a Super Bowl ring, or even appeared in the title game. New wide receiver Stefon Diggs is ready to help bring the team its first Super Bowl alongside quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Diggs himself has never won or played in a Super Bowl either, and he feels beyond prepared to do so, especially with the Texans.
“I feel like I’ve been chasing the Super Bowl since I got in the league,” Diggs said. “To say like you get to one specific place and say this is where I want to try to win it, but this is where I’m at right now. Obviously, I believe in this team and the quarterback. Those are unspoken things that we all can assume. ... For me, chasing a ring, it isn’t like I came here to chase it. I came here to win and that starts with game one. Moving forward, of course, you want a ring. It sounds good to be like you won a Super Bowl, and you won a ring, but it takes a lot of effort and consistency. For me, I’m going to take it in one day at a time. "
Diggs was traded to the Texans on April 3 following a four-year stint with the Buffalo Bills. The Bills made it to the playoffs in all four seasons he was there, but they never made it past the conference championship. Diggs played for the Minnesota Vikings for five years prior, participating in three playoff runs in that span.
The Texans made the playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season last year, losing to the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round.