Mics Caught Stefon Diggs’s Awesome Message to Drake London After Huge Game
Falcons wide receiver Drake London put on quite the show on Sunday afternoon, catching nine passes for 118 yards and three touchdowns during Atlanta's 24-23 loss to the Patriots.
The 24-year-old pass catcher was targeted 14 times by quarterback Michael Penix Jr., with his three scores coming against Marcus Jones (twice) and Carlton Davis III in coverage. He also hauled in a 40-yard bomb—his longest catch of the day—over former second-team All-Pro Christian Gonzalez.
After the game, London was paid a visit at midfield by New England wide receiver Stefon Diggs—whose message for the former first-round pick was caught by Inside the NFL.
"I have a lot of respect for you," he said, embracing London. "You're a star. Keep being a star, alright?"
A really moment for London, who told Diggs that he "set the standard" for wide receivers. Diggs, 31, is a former All-Pro, a four-time Pro Bowler, and led the NFL in both yards and receptions in 2020.