SI

Mics Caught Stefon Diggs’s Awesome Message to Drake London After Huge Game

This was cool.

Mike Kadlick

Stefon Diggs had a lot of praise for London on Sunday.
Stefon Diggs had a lot of praise for London on Sunday. / Screenshot via @NFL on X.
In this story:

Falcons wide receiver Drake London put on quite the show on Sunday afternoon, catching nine passes for 118 yards and three touchdowns during Atlanta's 24-23 loss to the Patriots.

The 24-year-old pass catcher was targeted 14 times by quarterback Michael Penix Jr., with his three scores coming against Marcus Jones (twice) and Carlton Davis III in coverage. He also hauled in a 40-yard bomb—his longest catch of the day—over former second-team All-Pro Christian Gonzalez.

After the game, London was paid a visit at midfield by New England wide receiver Stefon Diggs—whose message for the former first-round pick was caught by Inside the NFL.

"I have a lot of respect for you," he said, embracing London. "You're a star. Keep being a star, alright?"

A really moment for London, who told Diggs that he "set the standard" for wide receivers. Diggs, 31, is a former All-Pro, a four-time Pro Bowler, and led the NFL in both yards and receptions in 2020.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL