Cardi B Hit Stefon Diggs’s New Dance While Celebrating Touchdown with Robert Kraft
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Wide receiver Stefon Diggs scored his second touchdown in a Patriots uniform on Sunday afternoon, and his girlfriend—Grammy Award winner Cardi B—was in attendance to celebrate.
After the 31-year-old juked several Falcons defenders on his way into the end zone for an 11-yard score, the Gillette Stadium Jumbotron cut to the rapper celebrating in Robert Kraft’s suite. She drew a roaring ovation from the New England crowd, and even broke out the wide receiver’s signature dance.
Check it out:
Diggs, who signed a three-year contract worth up to $69 million with New England this offseason, is rumored to have begun dating Cardi last October. Just last month, the rapper announced that the two are expecting their first child together.
Prior to Sunday’s contest against Atlanta, Diggs had hauled in 42 catches on 49 targets for 470 yards so far this season—all team highs. He’s quickly become a security blanket for second-year sensation Drake Maye as the Patriots aim to build on their 6–2 start to the 2025 campaign.