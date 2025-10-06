Stefon Diggs Got Emotional During Postgame Interview After Win in Return to Buffalo
Stefon Diggs returned to Buffalo for the first time since the Bills traded him to the Texans in the spring of 2024, and the Patriots receiver shined while facing his former team on Sunday Night Football.
Diggs was the Patriots' leading receiver and quarterback Drake Maye's top target on Sunday, catching 10 passes for 146 yards as the Patriots won 23–20. This was Diggs's second straight 100-yard receiving game, and his most receiving yards in a game since 2022.
This game, of course, meant so much more than just any other win over a divisional opponent. The Bills have controlled the AFC East since Tom Brady's departure, but now, the Patriots have proven they are capable of competing with Buffalo once again.
For Diggs, he had a pretty special game to help beat the team he spent four seasons with. Not only did the Bills opt to trade him away, but reports emerged after the deal that the Bills offense felt like it didn't need him. While Buffalo has succeeded offensively since his departure, he also proved just how valuable he still is.
After the game, NBC Sports' Melissa Stark asked if this game was personal for Diggs. He replied, "100%. Obviously, I love those guys, still got a good relationship with those guys, got a lot of respect for them, but I love the game of football more. Every time I go out here I'm trying to prove it, not only to them but to myself."
"I'm just so excited," Diggs also told Stark. "Obviously this game has a way of teaching you a lot of things. I told everyone in the beginning of the game, 'Band together. Lean on your brother.' I'm just so proud of these guys. [Maye's] first time in prime time, I can't tell. ... The way to bounce back, he's a hell of player. I'm just happy to be a part of this thing."
The Patriots now move to 3-2 on the season and are just one game behind the Bills in the division. They face the Saints next week.