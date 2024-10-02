Bills Team Source Had Telling Quote About Split With Stefon Diggs
The Buffalo Bills trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans this offseason came as a surprise to many, including to quarterback Josh Allen, but it seems like the Bills' decision didn't come out of nowhere.
In a recent interview with ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, a Bills team source said that Diggs is a "tremendous player, but the offense didn't need him anymore."
Diggs's best four years of his NFL career happened in Buffalo. The Bills made the playoffs all four years, although they failed to make the Super Bowl in that time, and Diggs was a four-time Pro Bowler. However, something just didn't seem to be working out in the way the Bills had hoped.
A team source even admitted that during the 2023 season is when the Bills started to notice a shift of Diggs's role on the team. The specific game that stood out is when the Bills lost to the Denver Broncos.
"For a while it was, 'No way we can play without this dude,'" a team source who was at the game said. "But I thought to myself, 'Oh, maybe we can do this without him.'"
So, even if the trade came as a surprise to some, the Bills sounded like they had a plan in place.
Diggs and the Texans will face the Bills this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.